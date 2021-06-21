Delhi sees maximum temperature of 37.4 C, no favourable condition for rain

The capital registered a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius as the southwest remained elusive for another day on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday as the further advance of the into is to remain slow.

"Further advance of SW into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west UP, Haryana, Chandigarh & and Punjab to be slow as large scale features and the forecast wind pattern by the NWP (Numerical Weather Prediction) do not indicate any favorable condition for rain over the region during the period," the IMD said.

The Met department had said on Sunday that the monsoon flow pattern was likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India was likely during the same period.

recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The humidity recorded at at 5.30 pm was 45 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 29 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)