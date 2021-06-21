Antilia bomb scare: NIA special court sends three to custody till June 25

-
A special court here on Monday remanded three persons in NIA custody till June 25 in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case after the central agency said it wanted to jointly question them with arrested former police officer Pradeep Sharma.
Special NIA Judge P R Sitre remanded Sunil Mane, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav to NIA custody till June 25.
Shelar and Jadhav, who were arrested on June 11, are already in NIA custody, and Mane, held earlier, is in judicial custody, Sharma, arrested on June 17, is in NIA custody till June 28.
The NIA on Monday told the court Shelar and Jadhav had revealed during interrogation that Hiran was allegedly killed at the behest of former police officers Sachin Waze and Sharma.
An explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence on February 25. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed this vehicle was stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
As per the agency, two accused, Satish alias Tanni bhai and Manish Soni, who were arrested last week along with Sharma, had killed Hiran in a red Tavera car where Shelar and Jadhav were also present, and the body was later dumped in a creek.
On Monday, the court also permitted Sharma to meet his lawyer every day for 20 minutes.
So far, NIA has arrested ten persons in the case, including Waze and Sharma.
