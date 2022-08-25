JUST IN
SC fast-forwards, to hear 25 cases, including note ban, starting next week
Delhi to have 11 new hospitals with over 10,000 beds soon: AAP govt
Pak intruder shot at as BSF foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K's Samba
At least 9 killed, 13 injured as tempo-lorry collides in Karnataka
Germany approves stricter Covid measures, expects fresh coronavirus cases
CBI files charge sheet in Rs 9 lakh Biocon Biologics bribery case
IRCTC cancels 116 trains today, 25 Aug: Check your train status here
ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash in Jharkhand's illegal-mining case
Kin agree for autopsy, demand video in BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death
Data story: India records 10,725 new Covid cases, active tally at 94,047
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Pak intruder shot at as BSF foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K's Samba
SC fast-forwards, to hear 25 cases, including note ban, starting next week
Business Standard

Delhi to have 11 new hospitals with over 10,000 beds soon: AAP govt

Officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year

Topics
Delhi | Hospital | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shimla: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in Shimla, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, announced this after reviewing various health infrastructure projects.

Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the city's health infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, announced this after reviewing various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

Sisodia reviewed the progress of the construction work for hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, the statement said.

"These 11 new hospitals will give a boost to the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of these. With these new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital's healthcare infrastructure," it added.

Officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year.

Of the four hospitals being built by the Delhi government at Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur, the 11-storey facility at Siraspur will have 1,164 beds, while the other hospitals will have 691 beds each, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 11:09 IST

`