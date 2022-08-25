Delhi to have 11 new hospitals with over 10,000 beds soon: AAP govt

-
Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the city's health infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, announced this after reviewing various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.
Sisodia reviewed the progress of the construction work for hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, the statement said.
"These 11 new hospitals will give a boost to the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of these. With these new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital's healthcare infrastructure," it added.
Officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year.
Of the four hospitals being built by the Delhi government at Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur, the 11-storey facility at Siraspur will have 1,164 beds, while the other hospitals will have 691 beds each, according to the statement.
First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 11:09 IST