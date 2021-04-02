Delhi to Meerut in 45 min: Things to know about India's latest expressway

The Delhi-Meerut was opened for public on Thursday to reduce reduce travel time between the cities from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes. The project's foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first term of office in 2015.

Everything you need to know about this smart highway:

* The has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,346 crore in a bid to decongest Delhi-NCR and to check the problem of pollution and massive traffic snarls.

* The total length of the project is 82 km which includes 60 km length of and 22 Km length of highways. A total of 24 Minor and Major bridges, 10 flyovers, 3 ROBs, 95 Underpasses, 15 Subways and 12 Foot Over Bridges have been constructed in this project.

* The first stretch of the 14-lane highway comprising 9 km was inaugurated by Modi in 2018.

* The project has been built in four segments -- Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Border, UP Border to Dasna, Dasna to Hapur and Hapur to Meerut.

* A 2.5 metre cycle corridor and 2 meter wide footpath has also been constructed for pedestrians.

* The smart expressway will provide commuters with details on climate, traffic along with information on road accidents.

* Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cum FASTag based Multi Lane Free Flow Tolling System has been introduced for the first time in this project for collection of user fees which will be deducted without any stoppage of traffic and ensure for the free flow of high speed traffic.

* A special Emergency Call Box (ECB) provision has been made for timely approach at the time of emergency for the road users.

* Facilities of an ambulance, crane, petrol pump, restaurants, maintenance of vehicles shops are being provided along the route.

* The expressway has 4,500 lights