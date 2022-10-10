Delhi traffic advisory: Roads to avoid due to IND vs SA ODI match on Oct 11

Police on Monday issued a special traffic advisory ahead of the match at Stadium. The game is scheduled for 1:30 pm at Ferozshah Kotla Ground on Tuesday.

To avoid traffic snarls, the department shared a list of diversions, parking, and transport facilities on Twitter. The traffic will be diverted for half an hour before the match as well as after the match.

According to police, no heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to J.LN. Marg, from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from GuruNanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.



Avoid these roads between 11.30 am and 11 pm: 1. Raj Ghat to JLN Marg 2. JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Raj Ghat 3. Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate 4. Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

For those coming to the stadium, the police have shared gate numbers for smooth passage. Gate numbers 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 7 are located on the stadium's southern side, and entry is from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Entry for gate numbers 8,9,10,11,12,13,14, and 15 is from JLN Marg, next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Located on the western side, gate number 16, 17 and 18 will be accessible from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

How to commute around using the metro, buses, and cabs?

According to traffic police, all buses will start their services two hours before the match and will continue until one hour after the start of the match. Those who will be using app-based cabs and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop & pickup. Those opting for the metro should get off at Delhi Gate (Gate No. 4 and 5) and ITO (Gate No. 3, 4, and 5).