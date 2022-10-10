JUST IN
India gets 4th set of Swiss a/c details under auto info exchange framework
Delhi rainfall so far in October 2nd highest in 16 years, shows IMD data
Mulayam's body arrives at native village, people throng to pay tributes
Mumbai records 111 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 907
DMRC would fall into a debt trap if it raises loans to pay DAMEPL: AG
Delhi records 67 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 3.1%
Inflation in India quite low, compared to leading economies: PM Modi
IND vs SA ODI: DMRC will extend timings of last trains on Oct 11
Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's custody in money laundering case
Acute, long Covid survivors at risk of psychiatric disorders: Top experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ITAT rejects equalisation levy over jurisdictional grounds, setback for I-T
Business Standard

Delhi traffic advisory: Roads to avoid due to IND vs SA ODI match on Oct 11

Delhi Traffic Police shared a list of diversions, parking, and transport facilities on Twitter

Topics
Delhi Traffic Police | Delhi traffic | India vs South Africa

BS Web Team 

traffic
Photo: Reuters

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a special traffic advisory ahead of the India vs South Africa match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game is scheduled for 1:30 pm at Ferozshah Kotla Ground on Tuesday.

To avoid traffic snarls, the department shared a list of diversions, parking, and transport facilities on Twitter. The traffic will be diverted for half an hour before the match as well as after the match.

According to police, no heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to J.LN. Marg, from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from GuruNanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.


Avoid these roads between 11.30 am and 11 pm:

1. Raj Ghat to JLN Marg

2. JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Raj Ghat

3. Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

4. Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate


For those coming to the stadium, the police have shared gate numbers for smooth passage. Gate numbers 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 7 are located on the stadium's southern side, and entry is from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Entry for gate numbers 8,9,10,11,12,13,14, and 15 is from JLN Marg, next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Located on the western side, gate number 16, 17 and 18 will be accessible from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

How to commute around using the metro, buses, and cabs?

According to traffic police, all buses will start their services two hours before the match and will continue until one hour after the start of the match. Those who will be using app-based cabs and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop & pickup. Those opting for the metro should get off at Delhi Gate (Gate No. 4 and 5) and ITO (Gate No. 3, 4, and 5).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Traffic Police

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU