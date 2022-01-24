Delhi wakes up to slightly better air quality on Monday with AQI at 145

Delhi's air quality improved to ‘moderate' on Monday, after being ‘poor’ yesterday despite light rainfall a day earlier.

The (AQI) was 145 --'moderate'-- at 8 am, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 92 in the 'moderate' and 127 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

Earlier, Delhi received light showers on Saturday despite that, the air quality in the capital remained in the poor category.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida remained in 'moderate' category with AQI at 159 while in Gurugram, the air quality was comparatively better with AQI at 97.

However, the air quality in Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad was in 'satisfactory' category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.