Delhi will emerge victorious in war against Covid-19 with time: CM Kejriwal

The number of Covid-19 tests has been raised to around 20,000 daily, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The Delhi government has provided oxymetres to coronavirus patients in home isolation and procured 4,000 oxygen concentrators, said Kejriwal.
The Chief Minister further said that the national capital is waging a difficult war against coronavirus pandemic and will emerge victorious, but it will take time for it.
The Delhi government is combating the pandemic by increasing beds for Covid-19 patients, raising the number of tests, providing oxymetres and oxygen concentrators to patients in home isolation, providing plasma therapy, and through survey and screening, he said in a briefing.
In the past one month, the number of beds have been raised significantly in hospitals and now there is no lack of beds. Out of 13,500 available, 7,500 are vacant, he said. Kejriwal also said that currently around 20,000 tests for Covid-19 are being undertaken daily in the city.
He said a serological survey has started for ascertaining the level of coronavirus spread in the city. Under the survey started on Saturday, 20,000 samples will be collected, the chief minister said.
