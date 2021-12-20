Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
NC chief Farooq Abdullah begins internal deliberations over Centre's invite
-
The Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1' discussed with its five associate members on Monday.
Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. This is the first time that seats have been proposed for STs in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.
The associate members -- five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- attended the meeting. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.
Union minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among those who attended the meeting.
The Delimitation Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the panel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU