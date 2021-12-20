RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

-
ALSO READ
No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71
China does not have any right in choosing next Dalai Lama: Monastery Head
Mohan Bhagwat calls for population policy, says there's 'imbalance'
Climate change must be addressed on cooperative global level: Dalai Lama
RSS chief's remarks on DNA of all Indians not gone down well: Mayawati
-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his visit to McLeodganj near here, officials said.
Confirming Bhagwat's visit, an official in the Dalai Lama's office told IANS the RSS chief had an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in his official palace.
Regarding the purpose of the visit, he said it was simply a courtesy call.
In pictures released by the Tibetan government, Bhagwat was seen gifting a Ganesha idol to His Holiness, who was seen donning a Himachali cap.
The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is based in Dharamsala in Kangra district.
This was the first high-profile meeting with the spiritual leader since the onset of the pandemic outbreak.
The RSS chief arrived on a five-day visit to Kangra on December 16.
The Tibetan government-in-exile is not recognised by any country.
Some 1,40,000 Tibetans now live in exile, with over 1,00,000 of them in different parts of India. Over six million Tibetans live in Tibet.
--IANS
vg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU