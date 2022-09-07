JUST IN
Business Standard

Dellhi: I-T Dept conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research

The exact reason for conducting the survey, where only business premises are covered by the taxman, was not known

Topics
Income tax

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Centre for Policy Research

The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), official sources said.

The premises of the think tank located near Malcha Marg in central Delhi are being covered, they said.

The exact reason for conducting the survey, where only business premises are covered by the taxman, was not known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 17:13 IST

