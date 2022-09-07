Ex-NSE MD Ravi Narain sent to 2-day ED custody in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Sebi issues demand notice against Ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain
ED arrests former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Tribunal stays Sebi order against ex-NSE chief Narain for governance lapse
Karti Chidambaram's Delhi home on CBI radar, CA sent to 4-day custody
Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
-
A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Ravi Narain to two days' custodial interrogation by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping on stock exchange employees.
Special Judge Sunena Sharma allowed ED's plea seeking Narain's custody till September 9 after the accused was produced before him by the probe agency.
ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta told the court that Narain was required to be confronted with other accused persons and evidence in the matter to unearth the larger conspiracy in the matter.
The ED on Tuesday arrested him in the case.
Narain was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 1994 to March 31, 2013. Thereafter, he was appointed as the vice-chairman in a non-executive category on the company's board from April 1, 2013, to June 1, 2017.
The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in July against former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former heads of the NSE for allegedly tapping the phones of employees between 2009 and 2017.
This is the second case being probed by the ED about the alleged violation of money laundering norms in the co-location scam.
Pandey and former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna were arrested in July this year in the case.
Ramkrishna was earlier arrested by the CBI in March this year in the co-location case.
Pandey's company, iSec Services, formed in 2001, was among the many IT firms that conducted security audits at NSE between 2010 and 2015 when the co-location scam allegedly took place.
The agencies have found that interception was done without employees' consent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 16:08 IST