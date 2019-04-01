Dena, Vijaya, BoB merger; Modi, Rahul rally and more: Top news of today

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Dena, Vijaya, to Narendra Modi, Rahul, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. India to get second largest PSB as Dena, Vijaya to merge with BoB today

India is set to get its second largest public sector bank, as Bank and Vijaya with Bank of Baroda comes into effect on Monday. The new entity will have business of Rs 15 trillion.

At the start, it will have a wider geographical reach with 9,500-plus branches, 13,400+ ATMs, 85,000+ employees. It will serve over 120 million customers and have deposits (Rs 8.75 trillion) and advances of (Rs 6.25 trillion). Read on...

2. Modi, Rahul to campaign in Telangana on Monday

Prime Minister and Congress President addressing election rallies in Telangana today.

Modi will address a public meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday evening. This will be Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days.

Gandhi will launch the Congress' campaign for the April 11 elections in Telangana by addressing the first rally in Zaheerabad. Read on...

3. ISRO to launch PSLV-C45 on April 1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the PSLV-C45 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on April 1. "An evening in Sriharikota! All set for the launch of #PSLVC45 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on April 1 at 09:30 am. On board EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites. Our updates will continue," read a post on the official Twitter handle of ISRO. India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) was launched on January 24. Read on...

4. Delhi Court to pronounce order on Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea for April 1

A Delhi court will today announce order on Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special judge Arvind Kumar.

Vadra, facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, was granted interim protection from arrest by the court till March 27. Read on...

5. JDS, Congress workers meeting in Tumkur from April 1

A meeting of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and Congress leaders has decided to hold the joint meeting of their workers across the parliamentary constituency from today.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here on Wednesday, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara and state Cabinet Minister SR Srinivas, said Ramesh Babu, a JDS leader. Read on...