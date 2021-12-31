Designated quarantine facilities for international flyers in Delhi

International passengers testing positive for Covid upon arrival at the airport will have to isolate at designated paid and free facilities, the government announced on Thursday.

"In compliance to the guidelines for international arrivals dated 30th November, 2021, issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, based on the risk assessment, it is informed that the institutional isolation of Covid positive passengers/contacts arriving at IGI Airport, New from foreign countries will, henceforth, be done at the designated paid and free facilities (hotels/Covid Care Centre), set up by various districts," the Directorate of Health Services said in a statement.

Teams deployed at the airport have the permission to transfer the patients accordingly, it added.

Earlier, international passengers who would test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the IGI airport would be taken to hospitals and those testing negative would be advised to isolate at home.

--IANS

rdk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)