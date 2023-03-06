JUST IN
Sufficient infra to fight rising respiratory infections: West Bengal govt
Assam CM, Nadda meet Shah; discuss govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland
We will have to quit wrestling if president remain same: Sakshi Malik
Violence against women a hidden issue in country: Rahul at London event
Over 20 mn youth will get jobs in next 3-4 years, says UP CM Adityanath
Sanjivani scam: Will make effort to get back victims' money, says Gehlot
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of Ashram Flyover reopening
Uttarakhand CM celebrates Holi with people at his residence in Khatima
Iconic chocolate Toblerone to change packing design under new Swiss laws
Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos; hits target with precision
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sufficient infra to fight rising respiratory infections: West Bengal govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Development of nation not possible without women's participation: Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the development of any country is not possible without the participation of women

Topics
Smriti Irani | International Women's Day | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the development of any country is not possible without the participation of women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly said that if the country has to progress then women will have to ensure their participation in the development of nation. Without women's participation, development of any nation is not possible," she said at a function to mark the International Women's Day which is observed on March 8.

Women who have done unprecedented work in various fields of the society were felicitated in a programme organised by Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and presided over by the Morcha President Yogita Singh on the occasion.

The women who were honoured for their service on Sunday include Preeti Seth, Aashmeen Munjal, Sophia Garg, Padmavati Dwivedi, Pooja Sharma, Twinkle Kalia, Nilima Dutta Mehta, Amita, Shammi Talwar, Shailja Mohan, Kavita Gulati and Madhuraj Swadeshi.

Irani also said that after 2014, the way in which the government is taking care of women in the country is a form of a revolution.

The Union Minister said "we are honouring women in the name of Sushma Swaraj who set high standards", citing whether it was getting separate toilets for girls in government schools, opening bank accounts for the first time for 22 crore women or the Ujjwala Yojana.

--IANS

dr/khz/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Smriti Irani

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 07:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU