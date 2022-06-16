DGCA audits 30 flying training organisations, finds safety violations

-
ALSO READ
Jet's flying permit likely to be revalidated this week: DGCA official
SpiceJet restricts 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX aircraft after DGCA fine
Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over alleged airspace violation
Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA for not compensating flyer denied boarding
Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator
-
Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it has audited 30 flying training organisations (FTOs) since March 21 and found them violating multiple safety regulations.
The regulator found in the audit that "the facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard." The pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
"Few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the DGCA noted.
In few cases, the testing equipment being used were not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required, it added.
"Based on these audit findings and findings in recent accident, enforcement action has been issued i.e., warning letter to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two CFIs (certified flying instructors) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI (assistant flying instructor) for 3 months and one student for 3 months," it noted.
"In addition approval of one FTO has been suspended. Enforcement actions against other individuals/ FTOs are at various stages," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU