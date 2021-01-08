DGCA issues guidelines for carrying vaccine in passenger aircraft

Aviation regulator on Friday issued guidelines to all aircraft operators that plan to transport Covid-19 vaccines packed in dry ice to various parts of the country. Dry ice transforms into carbon dioxide gas at temperatures higher than -78 degrees Celsius under normal atmospheric pressure and therefore it is classified as ”dangerous goods” by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), it said.

”All operators while engaging in the transportation of Covid-19 vaccines packed with dry ice shall establish the maximum quantity of dry ice that can be loaded in a given cargo hold or in the main deck (passenger cabin) when a passenger version is deployed for all-cargo operations,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) noted. The country is preparing for the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and the second nationwide mock drill on the drive was conducted on January 8.

India’s drugs regulator has approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of for restricted emergency use in the country.

