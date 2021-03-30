DGCA may impose spot fines at airports for violation of Covid guidelines

-
Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are not wearing masks properly and maintaining social distance as per the COVID-19 rules.
On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks "properly" despite repeated warnings, and take action against them as per rules.
In a circular on Tuesday, the regulator said, "During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory."
"All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," it said.
Accordingly, all airport operators can increase surveillance in this regard, the DGCA said.
"The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol," it stated.
Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines between March 15 and March 23, may be banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of DGCA had said last week.
