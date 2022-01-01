DGGI cracks down on crypto exchanges, Rs 70 cr tax evasion detected: Report

-
ALSO READ
What does the road ahead for cryptocurrencies look like in India?
Cryptocurrency prices tumble and exchange trading falters as snags crop up
DGGI detects Rs 278 crore GST evasion in railway purchases since July 2017
Reports of UP businessman's Rs 52-cr tax settlement 'speculative': DGGI
Most used blockchain Go Ethereum averts crisis after software flaw is fixed
-
After the massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers WazirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence has come down heavily on Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country, said sources.
"Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Service providers have been searched and massive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has been detected by DGGI," sources told ANI. Crypto wallet and exchange are platforms where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets like bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, etc.
According to sources, around Rs 70 crore worth of tax evasion has been detected during the crackdown on Cryptocurrency trade by Mumbai CGST and DGGI. "The DGGI is investigating Coinswitch Kuber by M/s Bitcipher Labs LLP, CoinDCX by M/s Neblio Technologies PVT. LTD., BuyUCoin by M/S I Block Technologies Pvt. LTD. and Unocoin by M/s Unocoin Technologies Pvt. LTD," sources said.
Official sources further said, "They are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract GST rate of duty of 18 per cent which all of them have been evading." Another official source, who was part of this search, told ANI, "These service providers were charging a commission for their facilitation to indulge in exchange of bitcoins but were not paying GST tax. These transactions were intercepted by DGGI and they were confronted with evidence that proved non-payment of GST."
A top source told ANI that they paid Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore as GST, interest and penalty for non-compliance to the statutory provisions of GST law. For violating GST laws the CBIC has recovered Rs 70 crore from Cryptocurrency Service providers including WazirX. On Friday, GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone detected GST evasion of Rs 40.5 crore from cryptocurrency exchange WazirX and recovered Rs 49.20 Crores in cash pertaining to GST evaded, interest and penalty.
As per the claim made CoinDCX their crypto app allows buying of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies instantly in India and has more than 7.5 million users and more than one crore downloads with Rs 7 billion cryptos purchased. As per the website which CoinSwitch Kuber trading platform has processed over USD 5 billion, BuyUcoin based out of Delhi-NCR in India has more than one million users and traded more than USD 800 million.
Unocoin is also a platform to trade Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, among other such platforms of crypto assets has offices in Bangalore which have processed more than 10 million as per their website.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU