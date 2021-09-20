DHFL case: CBI court denies bail to Yes Bank's former business head

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to Rajiv Anand, former business head of Yes Bank, in a cheating and corruption case involving private sector lender

The bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor is one of the accused and is in judicial custody in a related case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Anand's bail plea was rejected by special judge S U Wadgaonkar, who granted bail to two other accused, Dularesh Jain and Sunil Chaudhary.

The court had, on Saturday, denied bail to Rana Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughters Radha and Roshini.

As per the CBI, invested Rs 3,700 crore in debentures of DHFL, which, in return, allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters.

