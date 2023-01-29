JUST IN
Diamond broker held for decamping with Rs 7.86-cr precious stones in Guj

The police kept a watch on the house of the accused man's relative in Surendranagar and arrested him

Press Trust of India  |  Surat 

Guj: Diamond broker decamps with precious stones worth Rs 7.86 cr collected from traders; held
The accused had procured the diamonds from 32 different traders based in the city on the pretext of getting better rates and later absconded with them, an official from Varachha police station said

A diamond broker was arrested for allegedly decamping with precious stones worth Rs 7.86 crore collected from different traders in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Sunday.

The accused had procured the diamonds from 32 different traders based in the city on the pretext of getting better rates and later absconded with them, an official from Varachha police station said.

The man left his mobile phone with his sister-in-law and asked her to format it and destroy the SIM, he said.

"An FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," the official said.

The police kept a watch on the house of the accused man's relative in Surendranagar and arrested him, he said.

The police recovered the stolen diamonds and jewellery worth Rs 2.9 lakh from his possession, the official said.

The accused claimed that he was fed up with the diamond business, which his father had handed over to him and wanted to start his own garage with the money, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 23:17 IST

