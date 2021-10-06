Dictatorship in India; farmers being systematically attacked: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul-led delegation denied permission to visit Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Post-mortem of deceased farmer performed again
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers are being "systematically attacked" and there is "dictatorship" in India now with politicians not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said he along with two Congress Chief Ministers -- Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) -- will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.
Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI that the Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Gandhi's visit, and he will not be allowed to go to Sitapur or Lakhimpur.
Gandhi charged that farmers are being mowed down and the name of a union minister and his son is coming up, but no action is being taken.
Farmers of the country are being "systematically attacked", he alleged.
"There used to be democracy, there is dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh," Gandhi said.
Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.
The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU