Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Post-mortem of deceased farmer performed again

The post mortem of a farmer, Gurvinder Singh, who lost his life in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was performed again on Wednesday, informed Dinesh Chandra, District Magistrate of Bahraich.
While speaking to ANI, Dinesh Chandra, DM of Bahraich, said, "An expert panel of doctors had come from Lucknow to monitor the post mortem, which was recorded in compliance with the orders from Chief Minister's Office. The panel will give the result. The post-mortem is being done again as the satisfaction of the family is our priority."
He added, "Family of a person who died in Lakhimpur incident had raised doubts over post mortem and requested another one. The state government complied and post mortem was done again to ensure it is done impartially and transparently."
The post mortem was done again as his family believed that he was shot dead.
A family member of the deceased, said, "I have no issue now. The team from the Lucknow came for the post-mortem. We will accept the result. After few rituals, the cremation will take place."
The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
The government also announced that the family of those who died in the violence will be provided Rs 45 lakh and a government job. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh each.
Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
