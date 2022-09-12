JUST IN
Rajasthan to tap solar energy to fulfil electricity demand in agri sector
Govt working on developing electric highways, says Nitin Gadkari
MHA recommends CBI probe in death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat: Officials
No stay of probe in alleged cheating case against SpiceJet's Ajay Singh: HC
India is rapidly moving towards combining the armed forces: Rajnath Singh
BSF spots Pakistani drone near International Border in Punjab; opens fire
Govt to develop electric highways powered by solar energy: Nitin Gadkari
SPJIMR again among top 50 globally, 2nd in India in FT management rankings
India moving towards jointness of three armed force services: Rajnath Singh
Assam Cabinet takes key decisions including roadmap for disaster management
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajasthan to tap solar energy to fulfil electricity demand in agri sector
Business Standard

Disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

The ministry's comment on September 9 had come a day after the Indian and Chinese armies had announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15

Topics
Ladakh | LAC | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manoj Pande
Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande | Photo: PTI

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday said the process of Indian and Chinese militaries disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh was "going as per schedule".

The External Affairs Ministry had said on September 9 that the disengagement process will be completed by September 12.

Gen Pande, who has returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Ladakh, on Monday addressed a seminar on Army logistics at Manekshaw Centre here, and also referred to the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted two years ago.

"I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided," he told PTI on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the status of the process.

Gen Pande on Saturday had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh, two days after Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The ministry's comment on September 9 had come a day after the Indian and Chinese armies had announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said that according to the agreement, "the disengagement process in this area started on September 8 at 8:30 am and will be completed by September 12".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ladakh

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 17:25 IST

`
.