Indian COAS hands over non-lethal equipment worth 220 mn NPR to Nepali Army

India's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande on Monday handed over non-lethal equipment to the Nepali Army.
General Pande presented the equipment worth 220 million NPR along with light vehicles for augmenting the Nepali Army's technical capabilities, said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
Ahead of handing over 10 mines protective vehicles, four horses, simulators, medical equipment and maintenance spares parts, Pande had held delegation level talks with his Nepali counterpart, General Prabhu Ram Sharma.
Pande arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday on a five-day official visit to the Himalayan nation.
Earlier on Monday, Pande was given guard of honor by the Nepali Army.
Later in afternoon, he will be conferred with the honorary rank of Nepali Army by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at a function at President Office.
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 15:14 IST