Disruption of House proceedings not in interest of democracy: Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
UP govt plans 300 km 'immune belt' to check lumpy virus spread in animals
UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn
CM Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum participation in G20 conferences in UP
Lumpy virus: Yogi bans cattle fairs in UP as 15 districts report cases
Australian investors meet UP CM Yogi to discuss opportunities in state
-
Disruption of House proceeding is neither in the interest of democracy nor for the state and the opposition should raise issues in a dignified way, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.
Adityanath made the remarks ahead of the start of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
"There can be 'asahmati' (differences) between ruling and opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of House) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state," he told reporters in assembly premises.
He said the opposition should raise issues with "shalinta" (in a dignified way) and use "Prabhavi shabdavali" (effective words) in the House.
"The budget for 25 crore people of the state will be presented on February 22. If needed, after discussion with other party leaders, the House will also meet on Saturday also," he said.
The government, he said, was ready for a discussion and will reply on all issues raised in the interest of the public.
"We should set an example by running the House in an excellent way. This is an opportunity for us to make it (House) a platform for good debate," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 12:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU