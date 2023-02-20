JUST IN
Investments in infra sector to ensure Uttarakhand's youth return home: PM
Business Standard

Disruption of House proceedings not in interest of democracy: Adityanath

Disruption of House proceeding is neither in the interest of democracy nor for the state and the opposition should raise issues in a dignified way, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said

Topics
Budget session | Uttar Pradesh budget | Uttar Pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Disruption of House proceeding is neither in the interest of democracy nor for the state and the opposition should raise issues in a dignified way, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Adityanath made the remarks ahead of the start of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"There can be 'asahmati' (differences) between ruling and opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of House) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state," he told reporters in assembly premises.

He said the opposition should raise issues with "shalinta" (in a dignified way) and use "Prabhavi shabdavali" (effective words) in the House.

"The budget for 25 crore people of the state will be presented on February 22. If needed, after discussion with other party leaders, the House will also meet on Saturday also," he said.

The government, he said, was ready for a discussion and will reply on all issues raised in the interest of the public.

"We should set an example by running the House in an excellent way. This is an opportunity for us to make it (House) a platform for good debate," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 12:40 IST

