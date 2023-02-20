JUST IN
India sees 10-spot jump in median mobile speeds as 5G rollout picks pace
Justice Sanjaya K Mishra takes oath as new chief justice of Jharkhand HC
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Nagaland, address rally in Mon
Few takers for skill development as students shy away from ITI ecosystem
Landslide damages 9 houses, cowshed on Srinagar-Leh highway, says official
Delhi records min temp of 13.1 deg Celsius, 2 notches above season's avg
We alone can't fight this government, need Oppn unity: KC Venugopal
ED raids Congress MLAs, leaders' premises in Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam'
Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day
India records 120 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,916
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Justice Sanjaya K Mishra takes oath as new chief justice of Jharkhand HC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India sees 10-spot jump in median mobile speeds as 5G rollout picks pace

As 5G roll-out picks up speed thanks to Reliance Jio and Airtel, India climbed 10 spots for median mobile speeds globally in the month of January, from 79th position in December to 69th

Topics
5G | 5G in India | Reliance Jio

IANS  |  New Delhi 

technology
The root servers which run the world’s internet are controlled by Western entities

As 5G roll-out picks up speed thanks to Reliance Jio and Airtel, India climbed 10 spots for median mobile speeds globally in the month of January, from 79th position in December to 69th, a report said on Monday.

The country also increased two spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 81st in December to 79th in January, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

Overall fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight increase from 49.14 Mbps in December to 50.02 Mbps in January.

In November, India ranked at 105th position, globally in median mobile speeds.

Ookla also recorded 29.85 Mbps median mobile download speeds in January this year which is better than 25.29 Mbps in December 2022.

The UAE leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Papua New Guinea increased 24 spots in rank globally.

For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore is consistent at the top spot while Cyprus increased 20 spots in rank globally.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's True 5G services have gone live in more than 236 cities, becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage -- stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; and seamlessly combining these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway" using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 12:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU