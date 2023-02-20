JUST IN
Business Standard

Justice Sanjaya K Mishra takes oath as new chief justice of Jharkhand HC

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra took oath as the 14th chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Monday.

Topics
Jharkhand | High Court | Chief Justice

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Law & Order, Court order
Representative image

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra took oath as the 14th chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Monday.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The post of the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant after the superannuation of justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on February 17 issued a notification regarding the appointment of justice Mishra as the chief justice of the high court.

Mishra, 61, was earlier a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 12:14 IST

