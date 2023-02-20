Justice Sanjaya K Mishra takes oath as new chief justice of Jharkhand HC

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra took oath as the 14th of the on Monday.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The post of the of the was lying vacant after the superannuation of justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on February 17 issued a notification regarding the appointment of justice Mishra as the of the .

Mishra, 61, was earlier a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)