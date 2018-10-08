Division and disarray: BJP's strategy to hobble the Opposition

There can be little doubt that the failure of Opposition unity in the coming assembly elections does not portend well for chances of a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general election. The Centre’s machinations may well have contributed to a fragmented Opposition in the three election-going states.

However, it is important to ask: Can the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) help any government win elections? If they could determine poll results then no party in power would ever lose. So it is still ...