Do gaz doori: PM bats for social distancing again, says danger not over yet

Prime Minister on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of 'do gaz doori'.

Interacting with chief ministers of various states, Modi also cautioned that the danger posed by the deadly virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.



Modi said masks and face covers "would become part of our lives in the days ahead," according to an official statement.



He also reiterated the mantra of "do gaz doori" (distance of two yards) to check the spread of



Video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Covid-19 | Photo: Twitter/ ANI

The prime minister urged the chief ministers to factor in the changes in weather - the advent of summer and monsoon - and the illnesses that can potentially come in this season, while strategising ahead.



Addressing via video on Friday, Modi had applauded for describing social distancing in simple words "do gaz doori" so that people understand it better.

He had used the phrase on Sunday as well during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme.