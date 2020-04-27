Nine CMs air their views on lockdown in video conference with PM Modi

Prime Minister today held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to Covid-19, amid indications that the interaction would also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing





Key points from PM Modi's meet with Chief ministers

Restrictions in red zones to continue

Economic activity in green zones to continue with social distancing

Prime Minister Modi tells chief ministers the crisis is also a chance for reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listened to problems of states

Nine chief ministers attended, 4 spoke. Kerala CM deputised

While all chief ministers were present at the meeting, only nine, including those from Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana got the opportunity to put forth their views due to time constraints.The rest were asked to send their submissions in writing.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state would continue with the beyond May 3, with restrictions on inter-state and inter-district movement. However, essential services and travel due to medical emergencies will be permitted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too was in favour of continuing the lockdown, but said, “I sincerely urge the Union government to initiate measures to kickstart the economy as we work together to curb the disease”.



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, however, was of the view that his state was now in a position to start economic activities. But he said the should continue considering the issue with other states as well.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar didn't add too many points and simply said, “We will not dilute the guideline, and will enforce the same.”However, he did dwell on the initiatives taken by his government, stating, “We have started door-to-door screening, like the polio campaign. Forty million people have been screened.”



Covid lockdown should be extended further: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga talked about how religious the state has become during the lockdown and agreed to abide by whatever the Centre decides.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy sought the Centre's intervention in providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other medical gear for the state's healthcare warriors.Narayanasamy also said his government was willing to start industries when the lockdown ends on May 3, and sought financial aid from the Government to deal with the pandemic.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat suggested a staggered commencement of business and trade activities, while staying focused on all precautionary measures. “We should look towards easing people's life by getting the situation to back to normal. Economic revival is key to moving forward,” Rawat said at the meeting.He also touched upon the repercussions that the state has faced due to the pandemic, reminding all that Uttarakhand has been a popular tourist site.



He added thar this was Modi's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the situation and steps taken --both by the Centre and the states-- to contain the pandemic.



Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. He extended the lockdown till May 3 on April 14, the last day of the initial three week shutdown.



So far, India has reported a total of 27,977 positive cases and 884 deaths, according to Worldometer data. Out of this, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi account for a little over 50 per cent of all confirmed cases in the country.

PM said situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. He, however, forewarned that danger of coronavirus is far from over, and constant vigilance is of paramount importance. We have to give importance to economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19: PM to chief ministers

However, the question on the lockdown extension is yet to be answered.