JUST IN
Target of 475 Vande Bharat trains in 3 years: Railway Minister Vaishnaw
Mangaluru blast case probe to be handed over to NIA, orders Karnataka govt
Kerala Tourism to market Onam celebrations globally: Minister Riyas
Bull-taming sport 'jallikattu' leads to injuries, deaths: Petitioners to SC
Not a country where one is told how to follow religion: Satyendar Jain
Hindustan Aeronautics told to conduct Aero India 2023 in February
Indian gamers keen in turning professional, see career growth: Report
Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges masses to rise above caste, religion
Order restricting single women's entry into Delhi's Jama Masjid withdrawn
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Two killed, 8 hospitalised in fiery, wrong-way Chicago multi-car crash
Business Standard

Do not know if Sheena Bora is still alive, Rahul Mukerjea tells court

The witness also denied that he was in regular touch with Sheena till the end of September 2012

Topics
Sheena Bora murder case | Indrani Mukherjea | Sheena Bora

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena Bora (left) and Indrani Mukerjea

Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, on Thursday denied before a special court here that he knew whether Sheena Bora was still alive.

Rahul, a witness in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, was being cross-examined by defence lawyers before special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar.

Sheena's mother Indrani Mukerjea is a prime accused in the murder case.

The crime came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012.

To a question by Indrani's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, Rahul said, "As per my personal knowledge, I do not know whether Sheena is alive or dead as of today.

"It is not true to say that I am fully aware about the whereabouts of Sheena and that she is alive today," he added.

The witness also denied that he was in regular touch with Sheena till the end of September 2012.

He did not conspire with Sheena to prepare a forged passport so that she could leave the country, he said in response to another question by the defence.

Rahul also denied the defence lawyer's suggestion that he "falsely implicated" Indrani Mukerjea in the case for "personal vengeance".

His cross-examination will continue on Friday.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, Indrani disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul. She also had financial disputes with Sheena, the CBI has said.

Besides Indrani, other accused in the case include Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna. All of them are out on bail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sheena Bora murder case

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 21:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.