Sheena Bora case: Bombay HC grants bail to Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev

-
ALSO READ
Sheena Bora case: SC notice to CBI, Maha govt on Indrani Mukerjea bail plea
CBI reluctant to probe if Sheena Bora is alive: Indrani Mukerjea to court
Indrani Mukerjea gets bail from SC in daughter Sheena Bora's murder
Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail 6 years after arrest in Sheena Bora case
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukherjee in Sheena Bora murder case
-
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, ex-husband of Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora murder case.
Khanna was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.
He was allegedly involved in Sheena Bora's murder case and was in custody since August 2015.
Last month, Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court.
Indrani, facing trials for the alleged killing of her daughter Sheena Bora, was lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai, following her arrest in August 2015, and had spent over six years there.
Following this, the Special CBI court granted bail to Indrani on Rs 2 lakh surety.
Indrani had challenged the Bombay High Court order of 16 November 2021 that denied her bail. Earlier, the bench had asked the CBI to file an affidavit on Indrani's bail plea.
Indrani has always maintained that Sheena was not murdered, and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims.
The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012.
This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015.
During the investigation, he confessed to the killing of Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He had also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna (ex-husband of Indrani) were also involved in this murder.
According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea) from his first marriage.
As per CBI, she (Indrani) had killed Sheena Bora as the latter was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter. Driver Shyamvar Rai turned approver in this case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU