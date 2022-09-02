'Do you speak Sanskrit?': SC dismisses plea to make it national language

The on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a declaration to make Sanskrit the language of India.

Dismissing the plea, a bench of Justice M.R. Shah and Justice Krishna Murari said the matter is a policy decision that requires an amendment to the Constitution, and cannot be ordered by the court.

"How many cities in India speak Sanskrit? Do you speak Sanskrit? Can you recite one line in Sanskrit or at least translate the prayer in your writ petition to Sanskrit," the court asked during the hearing.

Filed by Gujarat's former Additional Secretary, K.G. Vanzara, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was seeking the court's direction to the Centre to notify Sanskrit as a language.

"India should learn from Israel who in 1948, made Hebrew, considered to be a dead Language for the last 2000 years, along with English as official/ Language of Israel," his plea read.

--IANS

jw/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)