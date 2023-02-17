JUST IN
AAP govt resorts to hunger strike in Srinagar amid anti-encroachment drive
Issue of alleged non-functional statutory panels in J-K under consideration
Soros targeting not only PM Modi, but Indian democratic system: BJP
Supreme Court to take call on listing of pleas challenging Article 370
Life Mission case: After 9-hour grilling session, ED makes headway
Truck carrying LPG cylinders rams into another in Ajmer, four dead
India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862
Australian govts agree on 50-50 funding split for 2032 Brisbane Olympics
India, Japan to kickstart wargames aimed at developing interoperability
Top headlines: GST council meet, non-BFSI Q3 profit shrinks, and more
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
AAP govt resorts to hunger strike in Srinagar amid anti-encroachment drive
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Docs in MP call off indefinite strike within hours, govt to set up panel

Hours after they launched a state-wide indefinite strike on Friday, government doctors in Madhya Pradesh called off their stir following an assurance from state Medical Minister Vishwas Sarang

Topics
government policies | doctors protests | Strikes

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Hours after they launched a state-wide indefinite strike on Friday, government doctors in Madhya Pradesh called off their stir following an assurance from state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang that a high-powered committee would look into their demands, including those related to promotions.

The government doctors began the strike in the morning hours, but it was withdrawn by around noon.

On Thursday, nearly 16,000 government doctors across the state had gone off-duty for two hours to protest what they called "bureaucratic interference in their work and promotions".

Talking to reporters, minister Sarang said, "A delegation of doctors met me. A high-powered committee will be formed to look into their demands. The panel will submit its recommendations to the government and action will be taken on it in a stipulated time."

The delegation of doctors also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Talking to PTI, president of Association of Medical Officers Medical Education Madhya Pradesh) Sanjeev Jayant said, "Our organisation has called off the strike."

The doctors went off-duty to seek an end to bureaucratic interference in their work and promotions, saying that Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country that is not following the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme meant for government doctors' promotions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on government policies

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 14:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU