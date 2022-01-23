Doctors, nurses among 50 staffers of Rajkot hospital test Covid positive

-
Around 50 staffers of the civil hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot city, including doctors and nurses, have tested coronavirus positive, an official said Sunday.
Since none of them are in a serious condition, they are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Superintendent of Civil Hospital R S Trivedi said.
"Healthcare staff members of the hospital, who come in direct contact with the patients, were tested for COVID-19. Almost 50 of them, including paramedical staff, nurses and doctors, were found infected. But the good thing is that nobody is in a serious condition, and most of them are in home isolation," he told reporters.
On Thursday, Gujarat had recorded 24,485 infections, its highest single-day spike, pushing up the state's tally above the 10-lakh mark. Gujarat's tally of active cases has also crossed the one-lakh mark, and is currently at 1.29 lakh, with a total 244 patients being kept on ventilators, as per the health department's Saturday evening release.
There are 7,653 active cases in Rajkot district at present, as per the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard. The district has so far reported 69,414 infection cases and 61,025 recoveries, with 736 patients dying so far, as per the health department update.
