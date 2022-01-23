Delhi government to conduct survey on Covid-19's impact on children

-
To understand the impact of Covid-19 on the children, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a survey on the basis of which the Happiness Curriculum will be updated.
Updating the Happiness Curriculum will help in taking care of mental and emotional well-being of school-going children as being away from schools for a long time leading to mental stress and fear among them. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia gave instructions to the concerned officials, the Delhi government said in a release.
"This is for the first time that such a survey is being conducted. Along with children, the study will also focus on analysing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them, in the past two years."
"Along with students and parents, teachers have also seen many changes in their routine and teaching styles. This survey will analyse this aspect too. Since "Happiness" is a holistic process, it is important to understand the mental state of each and every person in students' lives," it added.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that the last two years have been really tough and very stressful for the school children. Due to school closure students have been confined to home, which is leading to a situation of fear and stress among students. It is very important to understand their mental state, to bring them back to the normal situation. "With the help of this study and help from experts, we will modify the Happiness curriculum by introducing new chapters, stories and activities, so that students can learn to be stress-free in challenging situations like pandemic," it added.
