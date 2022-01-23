Delhi reports 11,486 Covid-19 cases, death toll highest since June '21

-
Delhi reported 11,486 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national capitals overall Covid tally to 17,82,514, the health bulletin issued on Saturday said.
In the same time period, 45 persons succumbed to the virus in Delhi, the highest since June 5 last year when it had reported 68 Covid deaths. The fresh Covid fatalities have pushed the national capital's death toll to 25,586 so far.
Meanwhile, Delhi's positivity rate came down to 16.36 per cent with its active caseload dropping to 58,593, as per the Delhi health department. The capital's recovery rate presently stands at 95.27 per cent.
With 14,802 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 16,98,335 so far. A total of 48,356 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.
However, the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 43,457 in the city.
Meanwhile, a total of 70,226 tests -- 56,551 RT-PCR and 13,675 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,44,01,748.
Out of the 75,837 Covid vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, 37,531 were first doses, 27,440 were second doses, and 10,866 were precautionary doses.
