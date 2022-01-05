Doctors will be deployed: Tamil Nadu after closure of Amma Mini Clinics

-
ALSO READ
Continue with Amma Pharmacy outlets: AIADMK's K Palaniswami to DMK govt
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Three-day winter session of UP legislature to begin on Wednesday
Maharashtra's 11-term MLA and former minister Ganpatrao Deshmukh dead
AAP, TMC backed by BJP to divide secular votes in Goa, alleges Cong
-
Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian on Tuesday said the 'Amma Mini Clinics' were temporary, the doctors who were recruited to work in the clinics will be deployed in works related to battling the COVID-19.
While speaking to the media, the health minister said "Amma Mini Clinics were temporary, and the doctors who were recruited for it will be deployed by the state health department in works related to battling the third COVID-19 wave."
Meanwhile, talking about the COVID-19 situation, Subramanian stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin himself distributed free masks and asked people of the state to wear them.
"Chief Minister MK Stalin himself went out to distribute free masks where he urged people to wear them or else, fine will be imposed," he said.
Earlier on Monday, Stalin said that though the infection rate due to Omicron is high, vaccination provides a shield from this new variant.
Urging people to vaccinate themselves, CM Stalin said, "According to medical experts, Omicron is spreading fast. Though the Omicron infection rate in Tamil Nadu is high, vaccination will shield one from this virus. People should maintain social distancing and must wear masks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU