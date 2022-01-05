Doctors will be deployed: Tamil Nadu after closure of Amma Mini Clinics

Health Minister MA Subramanian on Tuesday said the 'Amma Mini Clinics' were temporary, the doctors who were recruited to work in the clinics will be deployed in works related to battling the COVID-19.

While speaking to the media, the health minister said "Amma Mini Clinics were temporary, and the doctors who were recruited for it will be deployed by the state health department in works related to battling the third COVID-19 wave."

Meanwhile, talking about the COVID-19 situation, Subramanian stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin himself distributed free masks and asked people of the state to wear them.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin himself went out to distribute free masks where he urged people to wear them or else, fine will be imposed," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Stalin said that though the infection rate due to Omicron is high, vaccination provides a shield from this new variant.

Urging people to vaccinate themselves, CM Stalin said, "According to medical experts, Omicron is spreading fast. Though the Omicron infection rate in is high, vaccination will shield one from this virus. People should maintain social distancing and must wear masks.

