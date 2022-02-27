Don't link Muslims to terror: AIMIM's Jaleel slams NCP over Malik's arrest

-
ALSO READ
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
NCP ministers meet after Malik's arrest; Pawar to call on Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai
Nawab Malik claims some 'official guests' to visit his residence tomorrow
-
The charges against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik must be probed but Muslims must not be linked to terror, Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said on Sunday.
He said his party stood in support of Mailk, who has been jailed, while others in the MVA government, who also have cases against their names, are yet to be arrested.
The MP alleged NCP activists had gathered in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate when their chief Sharad Pawar had appeared for questioning, but that kind of zeal and anger was missing after Malik's arrest.
"If need be, we will take to the streets in large numbers to support Malik. We stand by Nawab Malik because we say don't connect Muslims of this country with terror. The support being offered by MVA constituents to Malik is just a show off," Jaleel claimed.
Speaking on local issues, Jaleel said his party will oppose the visit of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday to attend a function linked to laying of gas pipelines here, adding that the city needed water lines more.
He also said the land allotted by the Aurangabad administration to build low-cost houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was unsuitable as it has a hillock, encroachments and high tension overhead power lines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU