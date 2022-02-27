In last 7 years, attention has been paid to promotion of Ayurveda: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Govt asks depts to promote five-minute yoga break among its employees
Pranab Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to nation's progress: PM
AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal
Beauty takes natural turn, demand for ayurveda products soars in India
Pensioners' body urges government to exempt pension from income tax
-
Hailing the contribution of the Ministry of AYUSH in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in the last seven years a lot of attention has been paid to the promotion of Ayurveda in the country.
Prime Minister also mentioned that Prince Charles from Britain is also one of the big admirers of Ayurveda.
"Friends, in the last seven years a lot of attention has been paid to the promotion of Ayurveda in the country. The formation of the Ministry of AYUSH has further strengthened our resolve to popularise our traditional methods of medicine and health," said PM Narendra Modi while addressing the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.
The Prime Minister also recalled that AYUSH (an acronym for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) Start-up Challenge started earlier this month.
The Prime Minister said, "I am very happy that in the last few years many new start-ups have emerged in the field of Ayurveda. The AYUSH Start-up Challenge started earlier this month. The goal of this challenge is to identify and support the start-ups working in this field. I urge the youth working in this field, that they should take part in this challenge."
Prime Minister recalled the feedback received from former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga and Prince Charles from Britain regarding Ayurveda in India.
"It is a matter of great happiness for me that from our land and our tradition have alleviated such great suffering from someone's life. You will also be happy to hear this. Which Indian would not be proud of it? We all know that not only Odinga ji but lakhs of people across the world are reaping similar benefits from Ayurveda. Prince Charles from Britain is also one of the big admirers of Ayurveda. Whenever I meet him, he definitely mentions Ayurveda. He is also aware of many Ayurvedic institutions of India," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU