LIVE: Trump to hold key talks with PM Modi in Delhi, attend events

India Visit LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump will hold extensive talks on defence ties among other issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a day after he visited India accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration.

On Monday, Trump arrived in Ahmedabad and later addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at the packed Motera Stadium. Later, he visited the Taj Mahal along with his family.

Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday.