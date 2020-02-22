Motera Stadium: All you need to know about world's largest cricket venue

The Sardar Patel Stadium came into existence after the Gujarat government donated 100 acres of land on the banks of the Sabarmati river in 1982. The construction work was completed within nine months. Prior to that, international cricket matches were played at Ahmedabad’s Municipal Corporation Stadium.



The reconstruction work at Sardar Patel Stadium started in 2016. According to various media reports, the proposal for new Stadium with a larger capacity was initiated by Narendra Modi, when he was president of the Gujarat Cricket Association and Chief Minister of Gujarat.


