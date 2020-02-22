Motera Stadium: All you need to know about world's largest cricket venue

Seating capacity of Sardar Patel Stadium
Sardar Patel Stadium, with seating capacity of 110,000, will be world’s largest cricket stadium and second largest stadium in the World. The Rungrado May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, is the world’s largest stadium with a seating capacity of 114,000.
Construction and reconstruction of the stadium
The Sardar Patel Stadium came into existence after the Gujarat government donated 100 acres of land on the banks of the Sabarmati river in 1982. The construction work was completed within nine months. Prior to that, international cricket matches were played at Ahmedabad’s Municipal Corporation Stadium.
The reconstruction work at Sardar Patel Stadium started in 2016. According to various media reports, the proposal for new Stadium with a larger capacity was initiated by Narendra Modi, when he was president of the Gujarat Cricket Association and Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Corporate box to swimming pools: Facilities at the stadium
The stadium has many world-class facilities, including a club house with 55 rooms, a gymnasium and an Olympic-size swimming pool. The new Motera Stadium is spread across 63 acres and has three entry points. It has 76 corporate boxes with a seating capacity of 25 each.
Key stats of Sardar Patel Stadium
Test records
- Highest innings total: 760-7 (dec) by Sri Lanka against India in second innings on November 16, 2009.
- Lowest innings total: 76 by India against South Africa in first innings on April 3, 2008.
- Highest individual score: Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene 275 in 435 balls (27 fours and 1 Six).
ODI records at Motera Stadium
- Highest total: 365-2 by South Africa against India on February 27, 2010.
- Lowest total: 85 by Zimbabwe against West Indies on October 8, 2006
- Highest individual score: Sourav Ganguly's 144 in 152 ball (8 fours and 6 sixes) during India vs Zimbabwe match on December 5, 2000.
Cricket landmarks at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera
- Sunil Gavaskar completed 10,000 runs in Tests in 1986–87 against Pakistan.
- Kapil Dev surpassed Sir Richard Hadlee’s 431 wickets record in Tests and became highest wicket taker in Test cricket at that time.
- In October 1999, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test double-hundred in a match against New Zealand.