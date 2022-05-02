Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

-
ALSO READ
Pushkar Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik to meet JP Nadda today
PM Modi to visit Dehradun on Dec 4, lay foundation of multiple projects
CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat
Uttarakhand polls 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off 'Vikas Rath Yatra'
Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on May 3.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. #ChardhamYatra2022"
Notably, Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas.
Yamunotri Dham attracts thousands of devotees every year and is the commencing point of the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which proceeds from Yamunotri to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath. This temple is dedicated to Yamuna, the second-most sacred river after the Ganga, as per Hindu beliefs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU