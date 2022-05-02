Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Chief Minister Singh Dhami on Monday said that the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess will open on May 3.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. #ChardhamYatra2022"

Notably, Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas.

Yamunotri Dham attracts thousands of devotees every year and is the commencing point of the pilgrimage, which proceeds from Yamunotri to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath. This temple is dedicated to Yamuna, the second-most sacred river after the Ganga, as per Hindu beliefs.

