Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.95 in Delhi, touches Rs 93.49 in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Petrol prices remain unchanged at Rs 86.30 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 76.4
Petrol touches new high of Rs 85.45 in Delhi, crosses Rs 92-mark in Mumbai
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol price remains same for 6th day at Rs 83.06 a ltr, diesel at Rs 76.48
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
-
Petrol prices in India touched new all-time highs after oil marketing companies increased rates on Friday, fuelling hopes that the government cuts excise duties. Petrol price in Delhi soared by 30 paise to Rs 86.95 a litre on Friday. This marks the highest ever price at which petrol has been sold in New Delhi, surpassing the earlier high of Rs 86.65 a litre that was recorded yesterday. Diesel inched up by 35 paise to Rs 76.83. Petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 93.49 on Friday as compared with Rs 93.20 yesterday. One litre of diesel will cost Rs 83.99 in the city. In Chennai, petrol inched up 26 paise to sell at Rs 89.39.
Diesel was retailing at Rs 82.33 in the city. Petrol prices scaled to a fresh high on Thursday as fuel retailers hiked prices by the most in recent times. Mukesh Kumar Surana, head of India's third-largest fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had said that they "probably have no choice but to pass on the variation (in benchmark cost) to the consumer". "The government has taxation handle," he added.
Petrol prices in India touched new all-time highs after oil marketing companies increased rates on Friday, fuelling hopes that the government cuts excise duties.
Petrol price in Delhi soared by 30 paise to Rs 86.95 a litre on Friday. This marks the highest ever price at which petrol has been sold in New Delhi, surpassing the earlier high of Rs 86.65 a litre that was recorded yesterday. Diesel inched up by 35 paise to Rs 76.83. Petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 93.49 on Friday as compared with Rs 93.20 yesterday. One litre of diesel will cost Rs 83.99 in the city. In Chennai, petrol inched up 26 paise to sell at Rs 89.39.
Diesel was retailing at Rs 82.33 in the city.In Bangalore, petrol and diesel prices surged by 31 paise and 32 paise respectively to Rs 89.85 and Rs 81.76. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol price was increased by 29 paise to Rs 88.30 per litre. Rates differ from state to state, depending on value-added tax (VAT). Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Petrol prices scaled to a fresh high on Thursday as fuel retailers hiked prices by the most in recent times. Mukesh Kumar Surana, head of India's third-largest fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had said that they "probably have no choice but to pass on the variation (in benchmark cost) to the consumer". "The government has taxation handle," he added.Fuel prices have been witnessing an upswing in the past month, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty. Earlier, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the fuel prices had gone up because of a lower production in oil-producing nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a meeting on February 3 decided to go on with the output curbs. In January, state-owned fuel companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation resumed daily price revision after a almost a month-long break.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU