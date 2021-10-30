DRDO, IAF jointly conduct successful flight test of long-range bomb

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves procurement of 150,000 units of DRDO's 'Oxycare' system
Nepal signs pact with SJVN for 679 MW Lower Arun Electric Hydel Project
The mirage of self-reliance
IAF formally inducts Rafale into 101 Squadron of Eastern Air Command
On Vijayadashami, PM Modi launches 7 defence PSUs carved out of OFB
-
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly conducted a successful flight test of a long-range bomb (LRB) in Odisha on Friday, the Defence Ministry said.
"The LRB, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits," the ministry said in a statement.
All the mission objectives were successfully met, it mentioned.
"The flight of the bomb and the performance were monitored by a number of range sensors, including electro optical tracking system (EOTS), telemetry and radar," it noted.
The LRB has been designed and developed by DRDO labs, it stated.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated DRDO, IAF and other teams associated with successful flight trial and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for India's armed forces.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU