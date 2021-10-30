DRDO, IAF jointly conduct successful flight test of long-range bomb

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the (IAF) jointly conducted a successful flight test of a long-range (LRB) in Odisha on Friday, the Defence Ministry said.

"The LRB, after release from the fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits," the ministry said in a statement.

All the mission objectives were successfully met, it mentioned.

"The flight of the and the performance were monitored by a number of range sensors, including electro optical tracking system (EOTS), telemetry and radar," it noted.

The LRB has been designed and developed by labs, it stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated DRDO, and other teams associated with successful flight trial and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for India's armed forces.

