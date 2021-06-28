DRL launches DRDO drug 2-DG to treat moderate to severe Covid patients

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) commercially launched 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), a drug used for treating (Covid-19) patients, priced at Rs 990 for a sachet. The company said on Monday that it will supply the drug to major government as well as private hospitals across India.

"In the initial weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and tier-1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India. 2-DG, manufactured by Dr Reddy’s, has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DGTM," DRL said. The maximum retail price is Rs 990 per sachet, which will be supplied at subsidised rates to government institutions, the company added.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s. 2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised, moderate to severe Covid-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Emergency use approval for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and chairman, said: “We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of Covid-19 patients. has been contributing in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic with its spin off technologies."

“2-DG is yet another addition to our Covid-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with in our collective fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," said Satish Reddy, chairman, Dr Reddy’s.