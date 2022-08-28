Drums, dance to mark fall of Supertech's twin towers in Noida today

-
Residents of the neighbouring Parsvnath Society and Emerald Court Society are set to celebrate the demolition of Supertech's illegal Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.
Two drummers have been called outside the Parsvnath Society to play the drums during the demolition exercise.
Roads around the Twin Towers have been barricaded and movement of people being completely banned. The Parsvnath Society has made arrangements for 200 people of Emerald Court in its club house and guest house till evening.
Similar arrangements have also been made in the Silver City Society for accommodation and food of 200 residents of Emerald Court.
People are shifting to the neighbouring society and will stay put till evening.
Upon the completion of demolition, the officials of the Edifice Company will signal them to return to Emerald Court.
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 11:40 IST