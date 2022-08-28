Ganga floods low lying areas in Varanasi, over 10,000 families shifted

-
More than 10,000 families have been shifted to relief camps and safer places in Varanasi after a rapidly rising river Ganga crossed the danger mark and started inundating low-lying localities in the city.
As per the Central Water Commission's Middle Ganga Division office report, water level of the Ganga had crossed the danger mark of 71. 26 metre after Friday midnight and by 2 p.m. on Saturday, it was flowing at the mark of 71. 54 metre.
Against the danger mark of 77. 72 metre, the river was flowing at 77. 46 metre in Mirzapur.
Water level of the Ganga has crossed the danger mark of 63. 10 metre in Ghazipur while it was flowing over one and half meter above the danger mark of 57. 61 metre in Ballia.
Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said: "Around 10,500 people have been shifted from low-lying localities along the Varuna River after it was flooded by a rising Ganga. Of these, 2,600 have taken shelter in 16 flood relief camps set up by the administration while 6,600 have shifted to places of their choice. People in around 4,000 houses have become compelled to shift their household articles to upper floors or safe places."
Three ADMs have been deployed to monitor situation in the Ganga upstream, areas along the Varuna river and rural belt.
NDRF and other rescue teams have been pressed into action.
A total of 61 boats are engaged in flood relief work while health department teams have also been rushed to the flood-hit areas with lifesaving medicines and anti-venom kits.
The Prime Minister's office is keeping a vigil on the situation.
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022.