E-commerce firms again top list of sectors with maximum consumer grievance

-
ALSO READ
Why does India not have a data protection bill yet?
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
MeitY may stick with a govt-backed GAC for social media content issues
Indian defence firms seek protection from exchange rate variation
TMS Ep209: Environmental protection, IT returns, markets, online broker
-
With a share of nearly 48 per cent, e-commerce companies have once again topped the list of sectors that have received complaints through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) between January and August this year.
Data shared by the government showed that the second highest number of calls (14 per cent) received on the helpline were general enquiries. In e-commerce, most consumer grievances concerned money paid by users not being refunded by companies, followed by deficiency in services. State-wise, the maximum complaints were made from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.
In a related development, the Centre on Wednesday said it will hold Lok Adalats in the next few months to dispose of almost six lakhs consumer cases that were pending in courts.
About 4.5 lakh of the cases are pending in district commissions, 1.4 lakh cases in state commissions, and over 22,000 cases in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.
Singh said the consumer affairs ministry has divided the cases sector-wise — 1.7 lakh cases related to insurance, 72,000 to banking and over 60,000 cases to housing. The ministry is also in discussion with the National Legal Services Authority for the disposal of pending consumer cases, he said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 22:08 IST