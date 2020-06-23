E-commerce players must mention product's nation of origin: SJM to Govt

The government should make it mandatory for like and Amazon to mention the country of manufacture or origin of a product on their platforms so that people can identify if they are made in China, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate SJM said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the government portal GeM's (government marketplace) decision to make it mandatory for sellers to mention the country of origin of products on its platform, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said same should be applied for private players as well.

Buying and promoting Chinese products and companies are not in interest, and they should be boycotted, Mahajan said.

Once e-commerce platforms start mentioning a product's country of origin, people will be easily able to identify items imported from China and sold by Chinese companies, he said.



"The SJM requests the Commerce and Industry Ministry to make it compulsory for e-commerce players like Amazon and to mention origin of products and their companies, which are being sold on their platforms, so that people can identify Chinese products and Chinese companies, and boycott them," Mahajan said.

The request from the SJM comes ahead of the Commerce and Industry Ministry's meeting with e-commerce players after domestic traders' demand to make it mandatory to mention 'country of origin' on each product sold at their platforms.

Representatives of e-commerce companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Nykaa, Pepperfry and ebay will attend the meeting.